Pakistan: US–Iran agreement expected within 24 hours

Shafaq News- Islamabad

The prospective US–Iran peace agreement will be electronically signed within the next 24 hours, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted on Saturday, asserting that the accord is “closer than ever.”

Sharif indicated that Washington and Tehran have agreed on a framework that would end the three-month conflict in the Middle East, adding that technical-level discussions are expected to follow next week after the electronic signing.

We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week. We would like to thank United States of… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 13, 2026

The remarks came hours after Sharif disclosed that the United States and Iran had reached a final text for a peace agreement, describing its implementation as closer than at any point since negotiations began.

Despite these signals of progress, differing accounts continue to emerge over the substance of the arrangement and the extent of completion. A senior US administration official previously told Shafaq News that the understanding would require Iran to remove its existing stockpile of nuclear material and dismantle infrastructure linked to its nuclear program.

Neither Washington nor Tehran has publicly released the text of the proposed accord.