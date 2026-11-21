Shafaq News- Gaza

More than one million displaced Palestinians in Gaza need shelter as winter approaches, with around 350,000 families facing increasingly difficult living conditions amid widespread destruction and a severe housing shortage, Gaza’s Ministry of Public Works and Housing said on Saturday.

At a press conference titled “Gaza’s Winter: A Tragedy for the World,” the ministry reported that around 410,000 housing units have been damaged across the enclave. Of these, 335,000 have been completely destroyed, while another 75,000 are no longer fit for habitation, affecting nearly 80% of Gaza’s buildings.

Ministry teams have managed to address the immediate risk of collapse in 400 damaged buildings, despite the destruction of much of their machinery and equipment. Much of the work has been carried out manually, while numerous unstable structures continue to pose a threat to residents.

Winter season, according to the ministry, is expected to make conditions even harder for displaced families, many of whom are living in damaged buildings or worn-out tents offering little protection from the elements. ‘’Heavy rain and flooding pose an additional threat, as much of the enclave’s infrastructure remains destroyed.’’

Around 7,500 families are at risk of flooding, including 2,500 who need to be relocated to safer areas, the ministry estimated, warning that approximately 200,000 worn-out tents must be replaced before weather conditions deteriorate further.

The shortage of shelter supplies is adding to the crisis. The ministry reported that deliveries remain so limited that, at the current pace, it could take years to meet the needs of even a single year. It called for a dedicated humanitarian corridor to accelerate the entry of tents, tarpaulins, and prefabricated housing units.

Meanwhile, Israeli attacks continued despite a US-mediated ceasefire that took effect in October last year.

في جريمة جديدة راح ضحيتها ثلاثة فلسطينيين وأصيب عدد آخر.. الاحتلال يرتكب مجزرة ويقصف حافلة تحمل الطعام للنازحين في مدينة غزة. https://t.co/pS10rnyMDv — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 21, 2026

At least three people were killed on Saturday when an Israeli drone struck a van delivering food to displaced Palestinians in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City. In a separate incident, a Palestinian man was killed by Israeli gunfire at the Halawa displacement camp, east of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

عاجل| مصادر في مستشفيات غزة: 4 شهداء و17 مصابا بنيران وقصف قوات الاحتلال في مناطق عدة بالقطاع منذ فجر اليوم. — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 21, 2026

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that 1,671 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire took effect. The overall death toll since the war began on October 7, 2023, has reached 74,736, with another 176,194 people wounded.

Read more: 70K tents flooded in Gaza's first winter storm