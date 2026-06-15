Netanyahu vows action on Tehran despite US-Iran deal

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel's fight against Iran and its regional allies was not over, pledging to keep Israeli forces in security zones established in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, one day after Washington and Tehran reached a peace agreement.

Speaking at a press conference, Netanyahu argued that Israeli strikes had pushed back Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities and removed what he called an immediate threat to Israel. “With an agreement, without an agreement, Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” he clarified.

On relations with US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu said the two leaders did not always agree, adding that he would continue to defend Israel's interests.

Asked about the emerging US-Iran agreement, Netanyahu noted that the arrangement was being pursued by Washington and reiterated that Israel would act independently to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

“I am committed to there being no such threat against us.”

His remarks came as the United States and Iran reached an agreement providing for an immediate and permanent halt to military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon. A memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed on Friday.

Netanyahu had previously outlined four goals he said Israel expected from any arrangement with Iran: removing Tehran's stockpile of enriched nuclear material, dismantling its enrichment infrastructure, restricting missile production, and ending support for regional armed groups.

Israeli media reported on Monday that Netanyahu had informed Trump that Israel does not consider itself bound by provisions related to Lebanon and would not accept restrictions on its ability to act against Hezbollah.

Read more: US-Iran ceasefire deal leaves Lebanon without guarantees