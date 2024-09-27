Netanyahu on Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah assassination attempt: "Wait and see"

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the targeting of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon.

When asked whether the assassination attempt on Nasrallah had been successful, Netanyahu responded, "Wait and see."

Earlier, the Israeli military launched an attack on Hezbollah's central headquarters, which was reportedly located beneath residential buildings in the heart of Beirut’s southern suburbs. One of the key targets of the strike was Secretary-General Nasrallah.

Lebanese media reports indicate that these recent airstrikes have resulted in 51 casualties, including both dead and injured, with the numbers likely to rise.

This comes as Israeli media sources assert the successful assassination of Hassan Nasrallah. While Reuters reported that "he is still alive."

Today’s Israeli strikes represent the most intense attack since the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began in October 2023, leading to the destruction of six buildings that were struck in the southern suburbs.