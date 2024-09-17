Hezbollah’s Sayyed Nasrallah unharmed in pagers attack in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was unharmed in the series of pager explosions that occurred across Lebanon, a senior Hezbollah source told Reuters.

On Tuesday, nine were killed and more than 2800 people were injured including 200 in critical condition after communication devices (pagers) they were carrying exploded in Beirut's southern suburbs and southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah accused Israel of responsibility for the attack, vowing retaliation.

Israel did not officially comment on the incident.

Sayyed Nasrallah had previously warned his fighters against using smartphones. A few months ago, Nasrallah issued orders for them to stop using the devices, highlighting Israel’s advanced technology that allows it to infiltrate and compromise smartphone communications.

The incident occurs amid escalating tensions between Lebanon and Israel. For over 11 months, Hezbollah and Israeli forces have engaged in near-daily clashes, intensified by the broader conflict involving Hezbollah’s ally, Hamas, in Gaza. These confrontations have resulted in hundreds of casualties in Lebanon and dozens in Israel, displacing tens of thousands on both sides of the border.