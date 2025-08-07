Netanyahu’s Gaza plan sabotages ceasefire talks, Hamas

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Thursday, Hamas accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of derailing ceasefire negotiations by vowing full military control over Gaza.

In a statement, the group claimed that Netanyahu of attempting to sacrifice hostages in Gaza to serve his political interests.

Earlier, Netanyahu stated that Israel intends to fully seize military control of the Gaza Strip and eventually hand it over to a suitable Arab-led administration.

In a separate joint statement, Palestinian factions described Netanyahu’s declaration as proof of Israel’s “political and military failure despite two years of brutal warfare backed by global powers,” adding that Gaza would not be governed from Tel Aviv or any foreign capital.