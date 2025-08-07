Netanyahu: Israel wants Gaza under non-threatening Arab control

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel intends to impose full military control over Gaza Strip, with the goal of later transferring its administration to Arab forces in what he described as an orderly manner.

In an interview with US broadcaster Fox News, Netanyahu explained he plans to establish a security cordon around the enclave, stressing that “Israel does not intend to remain in Gaza as a governing authority.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s security cabinet will convene to discuss the potential expansion of military operations in Gaza.

According to Israeli media outlets, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir is expected to present detailed timelines for military plans requested by the political leadership during the session. The proposed plans range from gradual operations and partial occupation to full military control of Gaza, with each scenario accompanied by an assessment of the associated risks.