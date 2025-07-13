Netanyahu discusses dual objectives in region as Gaza casualties mount

Shafaq News – Middle East/Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed, on Sunday, that Israel is simultaneously dismantling Iran’s nuclear program while advancing military and diplomatic objectives in Gaza.

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu stated that Israeli forces had eliminated senior Iranian nuclear scientists in recent strikes—figures he described as more significant than any previously targeted. He hailed the operation as a “great victory,” arguing that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard accelerated efforts to weaponize enriched uranium after Hezbollah began to falter and the broader Iran-led axis showed signs of collapse.

Netanyahu warned that Tehran could produce a nuclear weapon within a year and, unlike other powers, would be willing to use it against Israel.

On Gaza, he confirmed that Israel is coordinating with US President Donald Trump to finalize a proposed 60-day ceasefire. He expressed confidence in reaching a deal, while reaffirming Israel’s aim to dismantle Hamas and advance normalization with Arab states.

His remarks came as Israeli forces escalated attacks across Gaza. According to the Palestinian Information Center, troops fired on civilians waiting for aid near the Shakoush area west of Rafah. Airstrikes also targeted a water distribution site in al-Nuseirat, reportedly killing 10 people—including six children—and injuring 16.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, Israeli attacks have killed 57,882 Palestinians and wounded 138,095, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.