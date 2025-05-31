Gaza ceasefire: Hamas delivers official response to US plan

Shafaq News/ Hamas submitted its formal response to a US-brokered ceasefire proposal to end the Gaza war, which has killed over 54,000 Palestinians and injured more than 124,000 since October 7, 2023.

In its statement on Saturday, the group confirmed it had finalized internal consultations and relayed its position to mediators, outlining core demands: a permanent ceasefire, full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and unrestricted humanitarian aid access. Hamas also pledged to release ten Israeli hostages and return the remains of eighteen others in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners.

The proposal, drafted by US envoy Steve Witkoff and recently circulated, has reportedly received preliminary approval from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Hebrew media.

The plan includes a 60-day truce during which both sides would continue negotiating a broader deal. If no final agreement is reached, Israel would retain the option to resume military operations or seek additional talks paired with more hostage exchanges.