Israeli cabinet to reconvene on Gaza strategy on Monday

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel’s security cabinet will reconvene on Monday after failing to resolve deep divisions over its Gaza strategy, Israeli media reported.

According to Israel Hayom, Sunday’s tense session ended without consensus, pushing ministers to meet again today at 5 p.m. local time. The debate centers on whether to prioritize a hostage deal or escalate military operations against Hamas, with senior commanders and political leaders sharply divided.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an International Criminal Court warrant, declared before the meeting that freeing Israeli hostages remained the top priority, followed by dismantling Hamas. Sources close to Netanyahu, cited by Israel Hayom, suggested he might accept a deal based on US envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposals, with plans to resume military action if negotiations collapse.

Top military officials reportedly pushed back, arguing that a full occupation of Gaza was unfeasible and calling on Netanyahu to define clear, realistic objectives. They warned the current campaign had reached its limits and that a prisoner swap might be the most practical path forward.

While families of Israeli hostages welcomed Netanyahu’s stated commitment to their release, they demanded a comprehensive deal to free all captives and end the war, with some accusing him of stalling for political reasons. One mother compared the situation to US President Trump’s decision to cancel an Iran strike at the last minute, urging Netanyahu to show similar restraint.

Meanwhile, a senior US official told The Times of Israel, ahead of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer’s visit to Washington, that the White House would pressure Israel to agree to a ceasefire. Trump also warned on Truth Social that Netanyahu’s trial could derail negotiations.

Coalition insiders told Israeli outlets that the Knesset was unlikely to tie any ceasefire to freezing Netanyahu’s legal cases.

Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, which followed years of blockade and military tensions, killed about 1,200 Israelis and led to 251 hostages being taken. In response, Israel launched a massive military campaign that has killed more than 56,400 Palestinians, including 18,000 children and 12,400 women, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

So far, Israel has reportedly rescued eight hostages alive and recovered several bodies. Officials estimate 56 hostages remain in Gaza, with about one-third thought to be alive. At the same time, Israel holds roughly 10,400 Palestinians in its prisons, including 49 women and 440 minors, according to the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association.