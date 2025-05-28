Gaza ceasefire: Hamas awaits final word on US proposal

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Hamas announced that it is awaiting a final response to a US-backed ceasefire proposal.

In a statement, the group outlined the key points of the plan presented by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff: a permanent ceasefire, full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, unrestricted humanitarian aid, and a neutral interim government.

The proposal also includes a prisoner exchange under international oversight—10 Israeli hostages (five at the start and five on day 60) and the remains of others in return for Palestinian detainees.

“Hamas is working seriously to end the aggression on Gaza,” the group stated, calling the offer a step toward ending the war that has killed over 54,000 Palestinians and injured more than 123,000 since October 2023.

The plan, discussed in Doha, comes amid mounting global pressure for a truce. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected any deal short of what he calls “military victory.” On May 18, he launched “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” aimed at what Israeli officials describe as the complete reoccupation of Gaza.