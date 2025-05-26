Hamas agrees to new US-backed Gaza ceasefire proposal

Shafaq News/ Hamas has reportedly agreed in principle to a new US-backed ceasefire proposal to end the war in Gaza, according to sources familiar with the Doha negotiations, cited by Arab and Western media.

The plan, presented by US envoy Steve Witkoff, outlines a 60-day truce, the phased release of 10 Israeli hostages, and a broad prisoner exchange. Five hostages would be freed on day one, the remaining five on day sixty, along with the return of deceased Israeli captives and an unspecified number of Palestinian detainees.

A source close to Hamas told Al Jazeera the deal includes the entry of up to 1,000 aid trucks daily and requires Israel to withdraw from key areas of Gaza by the fifth day of the truce.

The US has reportedly committed to leading final-status talks during the ceasefire and preventing further escalation if negotiations stall. The same source said US President Donald Trump is backing the effort and has committed to pressuring Israel to uphold the terms, including a full pullout based on the January framework.

The deal also includes a provision to extend the truce, with international and regional monitors overseeing implementation.

This follows earlier comments from Witkoff, who told CNN that a deal is “on the table” and urged Hamas to accept. He also dismissed a separate 70-day truce plan reported by Reuters, stating it did not reflect his proposal.

The ceasefire effort comes amid mounting international pressure to end the war, which has killed more than 53,977 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 122,000 since October 2023.