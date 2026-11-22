Shafaq News- Tehran

Two oil tankers caught fire after striking naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's navy said on Sunday, claiming the vessels had entered a restricted area despite previous warnings.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, the Navy said the tankers had switched off their identification and navigation systems before entering the prohibited area. It cautioned that the owners, operators, and navigators of vessels ignoring such alerts would be held directly responsible for any resulting damage or losses.

The extent of the destruction to the tankers and any potential environmental impact remained unclear.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman.

UKMTO WARNING 217-26 - ADVISORY Click here to view the full product⤵️ https://t.co/RPHUPQ3p7O #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/F5bMg4sOMW — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 22, 2026

UKMTO provided no further details on the nature of the encounter, the vessel's flag or ownership, or the identity of the military forces involved.