Lebanon’s Hezbollah voices solidarity with Tehran

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah movement condemned the “US-Israeli aggression” against Iran, calling it a “flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter,”

In a statement, the Lebanese group accused Washington and Tel Aviv of seeking to undermine Iran and strip it of its “natural and legitimate right” to peaceful nuclear capabilities and defensive missile development.

Hezbollah said it believed the United States and Israel would “not reap anything but failure” from the confrontation.

Palestinian groups, Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) movement, and Iraqi armed formations also denounced the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, voiced support for Tehran, and warned of broader escalation.