Hezbollah's Qassem rejects any new deal with Israel

On Friday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem ruled out any new agreement with Israel.

In a televised address, Qassem said such a deal would absolve Israel of its “crimes,” stressing that intimidation will not change Hezbollah’s stance of resistance and steadfastness.

He noted President Joseph Aoun’s order for the Lebanese army to confront Israeli incursions, calling it “a responsible decision,” and urged the government to draft a plan to strengthen the army against Israeli aggression.

Earlier, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said that the government is working through Arab and international channels to halt Israeli military escalation and restore the cessation of hostilities agreement.

Despite the November 27 ceasefire, Israeli forces remain positioned at five locations inside Lebanese territory and continue to shell parts of southern and eastern Lebanon, including Beirut’s southern suburbs. Lebanese government data show that Israeli strikes since the ceasefire have killed about 300 people and wounded more than 650.