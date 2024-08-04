Jordanian Foreign Minister visits Iran for talks amid Middle East tensions

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Rami al-Safadi arrived in Tehran to discuss the escalating situation in the Middle East and engage in direct talks aimed at bridging differences between Jordan and Iran.

"I am here today to consult on the serious escalation in the region," al-Safadi said following his meeting with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister. "His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan has tasked me with coming to Tehran to engage in a frank and open dialogue to address our differences transparently, protecting the interests of both our countries and paving the way for building positive and brotherly relations based on mutual respect, non-interference, and contributing to regional security and peace."

Al-Safadi stressed that Jordan seeks security, peace, and stability for the region and called for an end to the escalation. "As I stated in Amman and reaffirm here in Tehran, the first step toward de-escalation is halting Israeli aggression against Gaza, ending the violation of Palestinian rights in the West Bank, and stopping actions that drive the region towards further destruction. It is crucial to fulfill the rights of the Palestinian people to freedom, statehood, and dignity within their sovereign territory."

Addressing recent claims attributed to Iranian officials, al-Safadi said, "I reviewed statements attributed to Iranian officials, and they assured me that no Iranian official mentioned delivering a message to Israel. I made it clear that I am not carrying a message to Israel and that my visit does not involve delivering messages."

He stressed that Jordan's message to Israel has been consistent and clear, "Our only message to Israel, as stated in Amman and reiterated over the past months, is to stop the aggression on Gaza, end war crimes against the Palestinian people, cease escalation, and move towards an immediate and permanent ceasefire. We must work towards achieving a just and comprehensive peace, which can only be realized if the Palestinian people receive their full rights, including freedom, sovereignty, and dignity within their independent state."

The visit comes amid fears that Iran and its regional allies might retaliate against Israel following the recent killing of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shokor in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut last week and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran the following day.

Israel was accused of being behind the attacks, and Tel Aviv admitted to killing Shokor. Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas vowed to avenge the deaths of Shokor and Haniyeh.