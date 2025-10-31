Lebanon ready to negotiate end to Israeli occupation, President says

Shafaq News – Beirut

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Thursday that Lebanon is ready to negotiate an end to the Israeli occupation of its land and secure the return of prisoners.

In remarks posted by the presidency’s official X account, Aoun noted that Lebanon seeks stability, not war, during his meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in the presidential palace.

Aoun urged the German minister to press the international community—including the European Union and the United States—to ensure Israel complies with the November cease-fire agreement and allows the Lebanese Army to deploy fully to the country’s southern border.

“Our country has learned from past conflicts and aims to restore calm starting from the south,” Aoun stated, accusing Israel of responding “only with more attacks” in the south and the Beqaa Valley. “Israel’s continued violations show its aggression remains the preferred option.”

He said the Lebanese Army is carrying out its duties in the south and across the country, noting that troop numbers there will rise to 10,000 before the end of the year. Aoun also welcomed international assistance to strengthen the army’s capacity and highlighted ongoing cooperation with UNIFIL.

الرئيس عون طلب من وزير خارجية المانيا ان يضغط المجتمع الدولي والاتحاد الأوروبي والولايات المتحدة الأميركية على إسرائيل للتقيد باتفاق وقف الاعمال العدائية المعلن في تشرين الثاني الماضي، وتمكين الجيش اللبناني من الانتشار حتى الحدود الجنوبية الدولية، واستكمال تنفيذ الخطط الموضوعة… pic.twitter.com/DMGTmhuD3p — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) October 31, 2025

Despite the November 27 ceasefire, Israeli forces remain positioned at five locations inside Lebanese territory and continue to shell parts of southern and eastern Lebanon, including Beirut’s southern suburbs. Lebanese government data show that Israeli strikes since the ceasefire have killed about 300 people and wounded more than 650.