Sayyed Nasrallah threatens to target untouched Israeli settlements in retaliation for civilian casualties

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened to target Israeli settlements previously "untouched" in retaliation for the "escalation" in targeting civilians following the killing of five people, including three children, by Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

Sayyed Nasrallah, in a speech commemorating the 10th of Muharram (Ashura) in Beirut's southern suburbs, said, "The enemy's escalation in targeting civilians in recent days will push the resistance to launch rockets and target new settlements that have not been targeted before."

He saluted the "brave fighters of Gaza" and the "patient and steadfast people of Gaza," recognizing their resilience and endurance.

Hezbollah's Secretary-General highlighted the ongoing struggle of the Resistance as a symbol of victory for all people in the region who have endured aggression from Israel, stating that "the essence of Ashura is to stand up for the oppressed." He declared Hezbollah's support extends to Palestine, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

"Lebanon has entered a new phase since October 8, joining the front of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, as it is a battle for the entire nation. We stand alongside support fronts in Yemen and Iraq, joined by Syria and Iran as steadfast allies." He said.

Sayyed Nasrallah continued, "There are three Arab countries still directly suffering from Israeli occupation, aggression, and terrorism: Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria," praising Yemeni support for the Gaza front. "Yemen was able to prevent the ships of the aggression (Israel) from crossing the Red Sea to occupied Palestine and imposed a siege on the port of Eilat."

Hezbollah responded at night by firing dozens of Katyusha rockets toward northern Israel, some of which targeted areas for the first time.

"Our front will not stop as long as the aggression on Gaza and its people and resistance continues in its various forms," Nasrallah said, warning Israel against any ground invasion of southern Lebanon. "If your tanks come to Lebanon, you will have no tanks left."

The exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah since October 7 has resulted in the deaths of 511 people in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters but also more than 104 civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Hezbollah and official Lebanese sources. Israel has reported the deaths of 17 soldiers and 13 civilians.

Israel claims it is responding to Hezbollah operations by bombing "infrastructure and military" targets associated with the group and targeting the movements of its fighters. However, the strikes have caused extensive destruction, especially in frontline border villages, displacing their inhabitants.