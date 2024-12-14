Lebanese Hezbollah’s secretary-general warns Arabs of Israeli plot after Al-Assad fall

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Hezbollah Secretary-General, Naim Qassem, stated that Israel has destroyed all of Syria’s military capabilities under various pretexts, describing it as evidence of Israel's expansionism.

In a speech, Qassem said, "It is crucial to conduct a deep analysis in light of this significant development in the region."

He acknowledged that Hezbollah has lost its military supply routes through Syria during this phase but downplayed the impact, calling it a "minor detail that could change over time as alternative routes are explored."

Regarding governance in Syria, Qassem remarked that "the Syrian regime has effectively been overtaken by new forces. It is too early to judge them until they stabilize, clarify their positions, and establish order."

Hezbollah secretary-general further expressed his hope that the new leadership in Syria would view Israel as an enemy and emphasized the importance of future cooperation between the peoples and governments of Syria and Lebanon.