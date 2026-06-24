Lebanon detaches Israel talks from US-Iran diplomacy

Shafaq News- Beirut/ Tehran

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Wednesday separated Lebanon’s ongoing talks with Israel from broader regional diplomacy, noting that ceasefire negotiations with Tel Aviv are proceeding on a distinct track from US-Iran diplomatic discussions.

Aoun noted that current efforts focus on stabilizing the ceasefire, with next steps including the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the deployment of the Lebanese Army, the return of displaced residents, the release of prisoners, and the launch of reconstruction work. “Proposals to establish model zones remain under review, pending Israeli approval.”

الرئيس جوزاف عون مستقبلاً وفداً برلمانياً بريطانياً:- نتطلع لاستمرار دعم بريطانيا للبنان وتأييدها في سعيه لابقاء الحضور الدولي في الجنوب بعد بدء انسحاب "اليونيفيل" مع مطلع العام 2027- العمل قائم لتثبيت وقف اطلاق النار في الجنوب على ان يليه انسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية، وانتشار… pic.twitter.com/GBO6mKBMNQ — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) June 24, 2026

Lebanon and Israel opened on Tuesday their fifth round of direct negotiations, with talks covering both security and political tracks. Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Kassem rejected the engagement, reiterating that the Lebanese Army “alone bears responsibility for protecting sovereignty in the country,” while expressing the party’s readiness to cooperate on the matter.

Earlier today, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf linked the ceasefire in Lebanon to efforts to end the war on Iran, arguing that regional security dynamics are “interconnected.”

Lebanese authorities have repeatedly called for separating Lebanon’s file from ongoing US-Iran diplomacy. Tehran, however, has insisted that addressing the situation in Lebanon remains essential before moving forward with the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the Lebanese file featuring prominently in last week’s high-level diplomatic talks in Switzerland.

Read more: US-Iran ceasefire deal leaves Lebanon without guarantees