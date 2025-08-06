Lebanese army kills top drug lords in Baalbek raid

Shafaq News – Beirut

A military raid in the eastern city of Baalbek left three high-profile fugitives dead, including Abbas Ali Saadoun Zaiter, known as “Al-Sultan,” and Ali Monzer Zaiter, alias “Abo Salle,” one of Lebanon’s most powerful drug lords.

According to the Lebanese army, troops intercepted the suspects’ vehicle in the Sharawneh district. When the fugitives opened fire, soldiers responded, killing all three men.

The military identified them as leading narcotics traffickers linked to multiple murders, kidnappings, and armed attacks against security forces.

بتاريخ ٦ / ٨ / ٢٠٢٥، أثناء ملاحقة الجيش سيارة بداخلها المطلوبون (ع.م.ز.) الملقب بـ"أبو سلة" و(ع.ع.ز) الملقب بـ"السلطان" و(ف.ز) في منطقة الشراونة - بعلبك، وقع اشتباك بينهم وبين عناصر الجيش، ما أدى إلى مقتلهم، وهُم من أبرز تجار المخدرات وأخطرهم، كما أنهم مطلوبون لقتلهم عسكريين… pic.twitter.com/BlYZtwtONS — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) August 6, 2025

“Abo Salle,” who had been sentenced to death in absentia in 2024 and was wanted in over 1,000 criminal cases, operated a vast Captagon smuggling network. He was allegedly responsible for the 2023 abduction of Saudi national Mishari Al-Mutairi and had evaded arrest for years, reportedly taking refuge in Syria under protection from the former regime.

He initially drew attention by lowering baskets filled with drugs from his balcony—a street-level operation that grew into one of Lebanon’s most violent and expansive drug empires.

Officials stressed that no civilian homes were targeted during the operation, dismissing reports of clashes between army personnel and local residents.