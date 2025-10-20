Landmine blast kills two SDF fighters in eastern Syria

Shafaq News - Deir ez-Zor

Two fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed and three others injured on Monday when a landmine exploded in the village of al-Hissan, in the al-Kasrah area of western Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria.

In a statement, the SDF media center said the landmine had been planted by cells affiliated with ISIS, adding that SDF units had launched a sweeping operation in the area in search of those responsible for the attack.

Earlier in the day, a separate explosion occurred in the city of al-Shaddadi, south of al-Hasakah, when an explosive-laden motorcycle detonated on the Haddadiyah Bridge in the al-Arisha area.

One rider was killed in the blast, and another sustained injuries and was transferred to a hospital for treatment.

The Internal Security Forces (Asayish,) clarified that initial investigations revealed the motorcycle had been rigged with TNT hidden under the right side of the engine cover. ”It also contained metal fragments packed with flammable phosphorus material and detonated before reaching its intended target.”

