Kuwait condemns attack on UAE Barakah nuclear plant

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwait’s Cabinet denounced on Tuesday the drone attack targeting the UAE Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi, describing the incident as a “serious threat” to regional and global security.

ابرز ما جاء في اجتماع مجلس الوزراء pic.twitter.com/5YoPa3qjMG — مجلس الوزراء الكويتي (@KuwaitiCM) May 19, 2026

Earlier today, the UAE announced that its air defenses had intercepted six drones targeting civilian and vital facilities, while Abu Dhabi claimed that investigations into the May 17 strike on the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant and subsequent incidents indicated the drones had originated from Iraqi territory.

The Iraqi government denounced the attacks, expressing support for regional security and stability efforts.

Since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, several Iraqi armed factions have claimed responsibility for drone and missile attacks targeting sites inside and outside Iraq, including military facilities and strategic locations linked to US and Israeli interests.