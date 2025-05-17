Khamenei dismisses Trump’s remarks: Not worthy of a response

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has strongly criticized recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, describing them as provocative and counterproductive, amid heightened tensions and ongoing nuclear negotiations between the two countries.

During his recent tour in the region, the US president described Iran as “the most destructive force” in the Middle East, accusing it of fueling regional instability and vowing that the United States would never allow it to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Framing his remarks as both a final warning and an invitation to diplomacy, Trump said Iran faces a clear choice: continue what he called its “chaos and terror,” or opt for a path toward peace.

“Trump’s statements were not worthy of a response,” Khamenei said on Saturday during a gathering of teachers and educators, accusing Washington of using its power to sow conflict across the Middle East rather than promote peace. “The claim that American power is being used for peace does not align with developments on the ground,” he said, referencing US military support for Israel and its role in regional conflicts such as Gaza and Lebanon.

Khamenei also accused the United States of contributing to the bloodshed in Gaza and elsewhere by supplying advanced weaponry. “They gave the Zionist regime ten-ton bombs to drop on children, hospitals, and homes in Gaza and Lebanon,” he said, warning that such policies have only deepened instability.

The Iranian leader reiterated his country's commitment to building internal strength as a pathway to peace and stability. “Power can be used for peace and security,” he said. “That is why we will continue to strengthen ourselves, day by day.”

Khamenei also repeated long-standing criticisms of Israel, describing it as a source of conflict in the region. “The Zionist regime is a destabilizing force and a threat to regional security,” he said.

The remarks came as US-Iran nuclear talks continue behind closed doors. The latest round, which concluded last Sunday.