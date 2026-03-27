Jordan urges Iraq to halt cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned factions

Shafaq News- Amman

"Iran-aligned militias” are using Iraqi territory to launch attacks against neighboring countries, Jordan’s government spokesperson, Minister Mohammad Al-Momani, said on Friday, calling on Iraq to put an end to these operations.

In an interview with Al-Arabiyya, Al-Momani stated that Jordan continues to defend its airspace against what he described as Iranian violations, adding that Amman is assessing how to handle Iran’s diplomatic mission in a way that serves national interests.

On Thursday, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Baghdad’s categorical rejection of any attacks targeting Gulf countries and Jordan, stressing that “any party possessing evidence should present it.”

The exchange follows a joint statement issued a day earlier by Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan, urging the Iraqi government to take measures to stop attacks carried out by Iraqi armed factions against neighboring states.

Since the outbreak of the conflict with Iran on February 28, several Iraqi factions operating under what is known as the “Islamic Resistance” have escalated their involvement, carrying out dozens of attacks targeting US positions inside Iraq as well as in several Gulf countries and Jordan, according to their statements.