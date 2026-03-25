Jordan says 240 Iranian missiles, drones hit its territory

Shafaq News- Amman

Jordan said more than 240 Iranian missiles and drones have targeted its territory since the start of the war, warning the attacks pose a direct threat to national security.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Amman has told Tehran to stop the strikes, describing them as a “real danger” to the country.

He said Jordan had been open to dialogue with Iran before the conflict but has since hardened its position, including rejecting an extension for an Iranian diplomat in Amman.