Israeli strikes hit multiple towns in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces on Saturday launched airstrikes and artillery fire across southern Lebanon, targeting areas around Tyre and Nabatieh, Lebanese media reported.

A dawn strike on the Maarka–Tyre industrial zone killed five people, including two women, and injured two others, while a separate raid on a home in Ain Baal killed two family members and left another injured, with a woman reported missing. In Qana, two people were injured, one critically.

Air raids also hit al-Hamadiyeh east of Tyre and a building at the Maarka junction, while a previously warned site in al-Burj al-Shamali was leveled. Additional strikes targeted Burj Qalaouiyeh, Kfartebnit, and areas near Shouqine.

📌لحظة سقوط المبنى المهدد عند مفرق معركة - صور pic.twitter.com/j6gICc6kCe — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) April 4, 2026

Further bombardment affected several villages across the south, including Braashit, where a mosque was destroyed, as well as Jmaijmeh and Deir Antar. Warplanes also struck Ansar multiple times and hit locations near health and education facilities.

Artillery fire extended across towns in Bint Jbeil district, including Hadatha, Kounine, and Aita al-Shaab.

The Israeli army issued evacuation warnings for Tyre and surrounding areas, later expanding the alert and urging residents to move north of the Zahrani River.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل إلى سكان مدينة صور وحمادية وزقوق المفدي وبرج الشمالي🔸انشطة حزب الله الإرهابي تجبر جيش الدفاع على العمل ضده بقوة. جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس بكم.🔸حرصًا على سلامتكم ندعوكم إلى اخلاء منازلكم فورًا وفق المنطقة المعروضة في الخارطة والانتقال إلى شمال نهر الزهراني pic.twitter.com/6v4XQxHgET — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 4, 2026

Since hostilities resumed on March 2, Israeli operations have killed more than 1,368 people and injured 4,138 others, including 125 children and 91 women among the dead, and 433 children and 488 women among the wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.