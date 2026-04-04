Iran's True Promise 4 wave 95 hits US forces, Israeli-linked ship in Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday fired the 95th wave of Operation True Promise 4, targeting US assets across the Gulf as the US-Israeli war continues.

The IRGC said the strikes targeted HIMARS missile systems in Kuwait, Patriot air defense systems in Bahrain, and sites in the United Arab Emirates linked to US forces.

An Israeli-linked commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was also struck in the operation using a drone, triggering a fire onboard. Iranian state media identified the vessel as the “MSC Ishika,” explaining that it was targeted due to alleged ties to Israel.

According to Reuters, the ship was sailing under a Liberian flag and had departed from Bahrain. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Iran has continued to restrict vessels linked to its “enemies” from transiting the Strait of Hormuz and is moving toward imposing tolls on all ships passing through the strategic waterway, which carries about 20% of global crude supplies.