Israeli strikes hit Iranian nuclear and industrial sites, Tehran vows retaliation

Shafaq News- Tehran

Israeli airstrikes targeted the Arak nuclear reactor, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported on Friday, noting that no radioactive materials were leaked.

According to the agency, the heavy water tank at the facility was struck twice, while a separate strike also hit a yellowcake processing plant in Ardakan, with no reported radiation leakage.

Iranian and Israeli media outlets also reported that Israeli aircraft targeted two of the largest steel plants in the Ahvaz region, operated by Khuzestan Steel Company and Mobarakeh Steel Company.

Majid Mousavi, commander of the aerospace force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, vowed retaliation for the attacks on industrial facilities. In a statement, he urged workers at companies linked to the United States and Israel to evacuate immediately to ensure their safety, warning that “this time the equation will not be eye for an eye.”

Earlier, the Iranian military announced it had carried out a drone attack targeting a logistics base and transport center belonging to the Israeli army in Tel Aviv.