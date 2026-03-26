New cluster missile strike hits center of Israel

Shafaq News- Middle East

An Iranian cluster missile struck Tel Aviv, scattering warheads and shrapnel across multiple locations and causing injuries, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

Reports said the missile landed specifically in a district containing the Ministry of Defense and homes of Israeli army generals.

Shrapnel and warheads were found in at least three locations in the greater Tel Aviv area, while Israeli teams carried out sweeps of the affected sites. Channel 12 cited medical sources reporting at least three Israelis injured at one of the impact sites. Channel 14 reported a fifth site where shrapnel and warheads were found, as search and inspection operations continued across the city.

The Washington Post reported that the Iranian missiles struck Israeli air defense systems, raising questions about their effectiveness, while Channel 12 noted that the systems failed to intercept the missile wave.

Earlier, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah said the strike targeted the Israeli Ministry of Defense as part of a coordinated operation from Iran and Lebanon.