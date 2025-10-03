IRGC’s Qaani denies Iran’s Involvement in the October 7

Shafaq News – Tehran

Quds Force Commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Esmail Qaani, affirmed that Iran, Hezbollah, and the political leadership of Hamas were not informed in advance of the October 7, 2023 operation.

In an interview with Iranian state television, Qaani asserted that Israel "will not be able to eliminate any front of the resistance, even if its aggression continues for twenty years."

He emphasized that Iran does not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs, stressing that such matters "must be resolved among the Lebanese themselves." Qaani described Hezbollah’s decision not to respond to ongoing Israeli airstrikes as "wise and sound," adding that "the rational people in Lebanon, particularly the Lebanese Army, understand that Lebanon’s security cannot be achieved without Hezbollah."

The Iranian commander also revealed that Israel used chemical agents in addition to some of the world's largest bombs in its assassination of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and that these played a key role in his death.