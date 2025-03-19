Israeli army killed Israelis on October 7th, investigations reveal

Shafaq News/ An investigation by the Israeli military has revealed that several Israeli deaths during the October 7, 2023, incidents, known as the "Al-Aqsa Flood Operation," were caused by friendly fire from Israeli forces.

According to “Yedioth Ahronoth” Israeli newspaper, the investigation found that fighting occurred at Kibbutz Alumim and other settlements in the Gaza Envelope. Israeli forces mistakenly shot a Thai national, identified as a Palestinian fighter, after he arrived at the scene, having heard that his friends were under attack at the kibbutz. The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed by any Israeli official.

The investigation also revealed that at 7:01 a.m., Palestinian militants successfully breached Kibbutz Alumim under a barrage of hundreds of rockets and mortars. Their initial focus was on a dairy complex, where they attacked the first foreign workers they encountered.

Additionally, dozens of Palestinian fighters identified hundreds of partygoers fleeing the "Nova" festival on Route 232, opening fire and killing many.

During the investigation into the battle at Kibbutz Alumim, it was found that a small force from the Golani Brigade, along with members of the readiness division, successfully repelled the initial wave of the Hamas attack.

However, on that day, 22 people were killed in the kibbutz and 35 others in surrounding areas, most of whom were attendees fleeing the "Nova" festival.

The investigation also uncovered several “difficult” incidents at the kibbutz, including deadly, stray gunfire by Israeli forces. Among the victims of these incidents was Ofek Aton, who had fled with his partner from the "Nova" festival and sought shelter in the kibbutz. At one point, he was mistakenly identified as an enemy and, amid the chaos, was shot and killed.

The military's inquiry into the October 7, 2023, attack on Kibbutz Alumim revealed that 100 Palestinian fighters attacked the kibbutz. Forty of them were neutralized by security forces and members of the readiness division.

The responsibility of changing the course of events fell to the 890th Paratroopers Battalion, who arrived by helicopter around 11:00 a.m. They were met with heavy gunfire as soon as they landed, and one of their attack helicopters was destroyed.

Initially, the unit, composed of two companies, was headed to Bari and Nahal Oz. However, after encountering fire from the kibbutz, they split up, leading to the flight of dozens of fighters. By the afternoon, forces from 17 different units had successfully regained control of the kibbutz.