Organizers: 1.4 million mourners participate in Nasrallah's funeral

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the funeral of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah concluded after the final ceremonies and speeches. Mourners, estimated by organizers at 1.4 million, proceeded with Nasrallah's coffin toward his final resting place in the southern suburb of Beirut.

As the coffins entered the funeral site, Israeli warplanes flew at very low altitudes over the gathering, conducting mock airstrikes. The mourners responded with anti-Israel chants while continuing to honor Nasrallah.

Shafaq News Agency releases video footage and images from the funeral.