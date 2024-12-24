Hezbollah reveals burial site of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

Shafaq News/ The Lebanese Hezbollah revealed, on Tuesday, the burial site of its former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and the head of the party's executive council, Hashem Safieddine.

Nasrallah’s burial site will be "a plot of land on the old road leading to Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport and it will become a shrine,” sources in Hezbollah told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

The sources also stated that preparations are underway for the joint funeral of Nasrallah and Safieddine, with Hashem Safieddine, as per his wishes, to be buried in his hometown, Deir Qanun in the Sour (Tyre) district.

On September 27, Nasrallah, along with other senior leaders, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Dahye. Israeli warplanes planes dropped heavy bunker-busting bombs weighing over 80 tons, which destroyed six buildings and targeted the headquarters.

On the night of October 3, 2024, another Israeli Air Force strike targeted Safieddine at a location in Dahye, striking an underground bunker with bombs weighing over 70 tons.