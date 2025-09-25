Hezbollah lights Raouche Rock in tribute to Nasrallah and Safieddine

Shafaq News – Beirut

Hezbollah marked the first anniversary of Hassan Nasrallah, its longtime leader, and his designated successor Hashem Safieddine with a mass gathering in Beirut’s Raouche district on Thursday.

Both were killed in Israeli airstrikes during the 2024 war on Lebanon that left thousands dead, including women and children.

Al-Manar TV, affiliated with Hezbollah, described the commemoration as a tribute to the two men’s role in confronting Israel and defending Lebanon. The Raouche Rock, one of Beirut’s most prominent landmarks, was illuminated with their portraits and a composite picture showing Nasrallah alongside former prime minister Saad Hariri and his father, the assassinated premier Rafik Hariri.

Crowds of supporters, joined by lawmakers and political figures, filled the area, waving Hezbollah flags and portraits of the slain leaders, and pledging to continue the path of “resistance” against Israel, reject normalization with Tel Aviv, and defend Lebanon despite threats. They also expressed solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, praising their fight under two years of Israeli bombardment that has left more than 65,000 people dead.

The event stirred political debate, with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam denouncing the illumination of Raouche Rock as “a blatant violation” of the conditions set by authorities. In a statement, Salam said he had contacted the ministers of interior, defense, and justice, instructing them to take legal action, including arresting those responsible and referring them to investigation, stressing that such acts would not deter his government from pressing ahead with efforts to rebuild a system grounded in law and institutions.