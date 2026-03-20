Israel and Hezbollah exchange strikes across Lebanon border

Shafaq News- Beirut

On Friday, Hezbollah launched a series of rocket and drone attacks on Israeli military sites and settlements, as Israeli forces carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling across southern Lebanon.

The group said in a series of statements that it targeted several northern Israeli settlements, including Kiryat Shmona, Hanita, Ramot Naftali, Shlomi, Shomera, and Yiftah. It also hit Israeli military positions, including the Branit barracks, the headquarters of the 91st Division, and gatherings of Israeli troops near the Lebanese border town of Al-Khiam.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported ongoing Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling targeting multiple towns in Bint Jbeil and Nabatiyeh provinces. Raids also struck areas in Sour province, including a residential building in Bafliyeh, leaving two people dead and one injured.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee indicated in a statement that Israel have targeted more than 2,000 Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, and killed more than 570 Hezbollah fighters, since the beginning of the war with Lebanon on March 2.

#عاجل استهداف أكثر من 2,000 هدف في لبنان منذ دخول حزب الله إلى المعركة خدمة لنظام الملالي 🔸في إطار جهد الدفاع الأمامي تواصل الفرق العسكرية 91، 146، 36 تنفيذ عمليات مداهمة ونشاطات برية مركزة في جنوب لبنان ضد حزب الله الإرهابي.حتى الان تم استهداف أكثر من 2,000 هدف إرهابي ومن… pic.twitter.com/gYTft2fvMD — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 20, 2026

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that more than 1,001 people have been killed and 2,258 injured since March 2, including women and children.