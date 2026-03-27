Israel strikes Iran missile facility as Tehran fires new wave of missiles

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel carried out an airstrike on what it described as a key Iranian facility involved in missile and naval mine production on Friday, as Tehran launched a new wave of missile attacks toward Israeli targets.

On X, military spokesperson Avichay Adraee indicated that Israeli air force jets struck a major site in Yazd used for planning, developing, assembling, and storing advanced weapons designed for launch from naval platforms, submarines, and helicopters. He described the facility as “a central hub in Iran’s military production network” and linked the operation to efforts to weaken its maritime capabilities following recent losses within the naval arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

#عاجل ❌جيش الدفاع هاجم الموقع الأهم في إيران لإنتاج الصواريخ والألغام البحرية❌شنّ سلاح الجو هجومًا على الموقع المركزي في إيران لإنتاج الصواريخ والألغام البحرية التابع للنظام الإيراني والذي أُنشئ في مدينة يزد.⭕️وكان هذا الموقع يُستخدم لتخطيط وتطوير وتركيب وتخزين صواريخ… pic.twitter.com/bSv4U4tPBD — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 27, 2026

Israel’s Home Front Command, meanwhile, reported sirens across southern areas, including Dimona and Beersheba, after detecting incoming missiles, with interception efforts underway.

On the Iranian side, state media reported a new wave of missile launches targeting Israeli positions, while the IRGC outlined strikes under the 83rd phase of “True Promise 4,” including oil storage facilities in Ashdod, troop concentrations in Modiin, and US-linked sites across the region, including Al Dhafra, Al Udeid, Ali Al Salem, and Sheikh Isa.