Israeli strike kills two senior security officials in Tehran

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Ali Reza Lotfi, a senior police intelligence official, died in an Israeli strike that targeted Tehran on June 23.

According to Fars News Agency, Lotfi held the position of deputy chief of the Intelligence Organization (FARAJA) under the national police command.

The IRGC’s public relations office in Lorestan province, western Iran, confirmed the death of Brigadier General Mohammad Taghi Yusefvand, head of the Information Protection Unit within the Basij forces, paramilitary volunteer force operating under Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

A ceasefire between Israel and Iran officially took effect today, following clashes that began on June 13.