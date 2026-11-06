Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

Israeli forces raided several towns across the West Bank on Friday, while two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip died from wounds sustained in earlier Israeli attacks amid continued military operations, according to Palestinian media.

Troops entered Rummana, west of Jenin, searched a house in the New Askar refugee camp near Nablus, and carried out further incursions into the nearby Al-Dahiya neighborhood, Ni’lin and Al-Mughayyir near Ramallah, Tuqu’ southeast of Bethlehem, and the Solomon’s Pools area in Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem.

مجددا.. المستوطنون يشعلون النيران في أراضي قرية برقا شرق رام الله https://t.co/xq6Zrh4xxe — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 6, 2026

In Al-Khalil (Hebron), Palestinian media said soldiers fired tear gas toward Palestinians at the city’s livestock market and arrested a man in the Hamroush area east of Sa’ir. Troops also detained several foreign activists assisting residents with the olive harvest in Kafr Ni’ma, west of Ramallah.

Settlers also damaged electricity poles supplying a family’s home in Burin, near Nablus, and cut a water line in nearby Beit Imrin for the second time, while other incidents included harassment of residents in Al-Harayiq, near Beita, an incursion into Wadi Al-Badhan under Israeli military protection, and fires on agricultural land in Burqa, east of Ramallah, reportedly started by settlers.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission documented 3,133 incidents across the West Bank in October, attributing 1,764 to Israeli forces and 1,369 to settlers. At least 1,209 Palestinians, including 210 children, have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023 as of September 21, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics reported, while the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society has recorded approximately 26,000 arrests across the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the same period.

مستوطنون بحماية قوات الاحتلال يقتحمون منطقة وادي الباذان قرب نابلس. https://t.co/149sNnPtcV — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 6, 2026

Attacks In Gaza

Palestinian outlets said Israeli forces carried out four demolitions east of Gaza City, where military vehicles opened fire, while a quadcopter drone fired on the Al-Tuffah neighborhood and further gunfire was recorded in eastern Khan Younis and Deir Al-Balah.

Since the October 11, 2025, ceasefire, Israeli attacks have killed 1,602 Palestinians and wounded 5,799 others, the Gaza-run Health Ministry said, placing the overall toll since the war began on October 7, 2023, at 74,618 Palestinians killed and 175,925 injured.

Only 209 patients and wounded Palestinians were permitted to leave Gaza for treatment abroad in October, according to the ministry, which attributed the limited departures, allowed on seven of 17 scheduled days, to Israeli restrictions.

الطفلة ملاك خضر (9 سنوات)، الناجية الوحيدة من قصف إسرائيلي لمدرسة فاطمة بنت أسد في جباليا شمال غزة، تطلق نداءً عاجلًا لنقلها إلى الخارج لتلقي العلاج وتركيب طرف صناعي، بعد أن فقدت عائلتها وإحدى ساقيها. https://t.co/SlhVw3zHds — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) November 6, 2026

Read more: Gaza marks ceasefire anniversary amid continued Israeli attacks

Winter Shelter Crisis

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor warned that around two million Palestinians in Gaza urgently need shelter assistance as winter approaches, accusing Israel of restricting the entry of tents, temporary housing units, and building repair materials.

Citing the Gaza Winter Emergency Committee, the organization estimated that the enclave needs approximately 200,000 tents and one million tarpaulins. People living in around 7,800 tents in flood-prone areas and 2,000 cracked buildings face particular risks from severe weather and structural collapse.

Despite repeated deaths and warnings about the dangers of cold and flooding in #Gaza, the continued denial of protective measures perpetuates the destructive living conditions Israel is imposing on the population https://t.co/OwbnNLWwdp — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) November 5, 2026

In October, the Norwegian Refugee Council estimated that roughly 950,000 people were living in areas at medium or high risk of flooding, while a separate assessment by the Palestine Shelter Cluster found that 71% of surveyed households had experienced flooding in their shelters during the 2025–2026 winter season.

Euro-Med Monitor called for international action to secure shelter supplies, drainage equipment, fuel, and repair materials, warning that continued restrictions could expose displaced families to flooding, hypothermia, and further displacement.

Read more: Against the cold: Gaza's displaced face humanitarian peril in winter 2025