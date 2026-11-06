Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Riyadh

More than 30 people were killed or wounded in Saudi airstrikes on Al-Hadara market in western Taiz province on Friday, a Houthi-affiliated Yemeni outlet reported.

Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah said Saudi warplanes launched three airstrikes that targeted the crowded market in Al-Waziyah district, while a strike hit a water project in Al-Sanah in Taiz’s Al-Shamaytayn district.

The Health Ministry in Houthi-controlled Sanaa said Saudi attacks had killed nine people, including three children, and wounded 14 others, including one child, over the previous 24 hours. It said the cumulative toll since the escalation began had reached 276 killed and 654 wounded through November 5.

Separately, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles the Houthis fired toward Najran. Debris fell after the interceptions, and authorities were “assessing the damage.”

Forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government retook positions in Sabir, in southern Taiz, Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

On November 4, the International Committee of the Red Cross said it delivered four truckloads of medical supplies to Taiz city, including surgical kits for hospitals under pressure from the fighting.