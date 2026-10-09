Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

Israeli attacks killed at least two Palestinians and wounded several others across the Gaza Strip on Friday, while Israeli forces and settlers targeted Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian media reported.

Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza City's Al-Sabra neighborhood killed several Palestinians and wounded others, including women and children, while Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian near Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

In Khan Younis, an Israeli drone strike on a tent injured eight people, one critically, while gunfire wounded another Palestinian and two girls. A girl was also shot in Beit Lahia, as Israeli drones opened fire toward homes and tents sheltering displaced families in Gaza City. Israeli tanks and artillery also shelled areas of central Gaza.

Gaza's Health Ministry recorded 1,471 Palestinians killed and 5,189 injured since the October 11, 2025, ceasefire, along with 836 bodies recovered. The cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 74,254 deaths and 175,306 injuries.

More than 100 humanitarian, human rights, and civil society organizations warned that the ceasefire exists "in name only," citing continued Israeli attacks and restrictions on aid and reconstruction materials. Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor separately accused Israel of “deliberately” confining more than two million Palestinians to less than 30% of Gaza's territory, describing the resulting population density as the world's highest.

GAZA CEASEFIRE EXISTS IN NAME ONLY, SAY MORE THAN 100 ORGANIZATIONS https://t.co/K4sqXD1V2V — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) October 9, 2026

Israel is deliberately concentrating more than two million people in a depleted area covering less than 30% of the #Gaza Strip, creating a suffocating population density that is the highest in the world https://t.co/KKPV9WctJn — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) October 9, 2026

West Bank

Settler attacks in Ramallah and Nablus injured several Palestinians, including two young men, one struck by a vehicle and another beaten. A foreign solidarity activist was also assaulted while picking olives, as were a Palestinian man and his child, while two elderly Palestinians, a man and a woman, were injured in separate incidents involving settlers' dogs in Al-Khalil (Hebron).

Settlers also targeted farmland and agricultural property, cutting down 100 olive trees in Jenin, burning others near Salfit, setting fire to a farmers' vehicle in Nablus, and reportedly stealing 20 sheep from a farmer in Ramallah in the presence of Israeli forces. Olive pickers in Salfit were also sprayed with pepper spray.

Israeli forces arrested a farmer and several of his sons while harvesting olives near Jenin, fired tear gas toward agricultural workers and homes in Al-Khalil, and reportedly prevented medical teams from reaching people suffering from tear gas inhalation near Nablus. Troops also confiscated vehicles during a raid in Al-Khalil and continued restricting access to a Palestinian community in Tubas, preventing water deliveries.

Hamas condemned the incidents, accusing Israeli forces and settlers of pursuing a systematic policy of annexation, displacement, and control of Palestinian land. The group called for international action to hold those responsible accountable and greater protection for farmers during the olive harvest.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission documented 2,256 incidents across the West Bank in July, attributing 1,458 to Israeli forces and 798 to settlers. According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, at least 1,209 Palestinians, including 210 children, have been killed in the territory since October 2023.