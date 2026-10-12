Shafaq News- Gaza/ Ramallah

Israeli attacks killed at least two Palestinians and wounded several others across the Gaza Strip on Monday, just over a year after the October 2025 ceasefire, while Israeli forces arrested more than 20 Palestinians during raids across the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Palestinian media identified the fatalities as two men aged 22 and 29, killed in a strike near Muawiya Mosque in Al-Mawasi, Rafah, which also injured three others.

Israeli military vehicles advanced into eastern Deir Al-Balah amid artillery shelling, while tanks targeted eastern Khan Younis and gunfire was reported near Al-Shujaiya in Gaza City, Hamad City in northern Khan Younis, and southern parts of the city.

#فيديو| نقل شهداء وجرحى جراء الإستهداف الإسرائيلي قرب مسجد معاوية في المواصي جنوب قطاع غزة. https://t.co/QOYgyLhXtJ — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 12, 2026

Two Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire east of Khan Younis and in Al-Bureij refugee camp. Israeli naval vessels also opened fire toward Al-Sudaniya beach in northwestern Gaza, with surveillance drones flying at low altitude over Khan Younis.

Read more:Waiting to heal: A Gaza family trapped between war and recovery

Overnight, an Israeli strike on a phone-charging station in Khan Younis’ Al-Buraq neighborhood killed three Palestinians and wounded six others, according to Palestinian reports, which said a seven-year-old boy died from injuries sustained the previous day in Jabalia refugee camp.

In Al-Mawasi, a Palestinian woman was shot in the back inside her tent, while Israeli forces demolished homes along Baghdad Street in Gaza City’s Al-Shujaiya neighborhood.

Residents of eastern Al-Shujaiya feared further displacement after the Yellow Line, separating Israeli-controlled areas from the rest of Gaza, reportedly moved westward, bringing additional homes into the restricted zone. “I want to go live in the cemetery,” one Palestinian woman lamented, expressing her desperation over the loss of homes and shrinking space available to civilians.

#شاهد | بدي أروح أسكن بالمقبرة.. صرخة تلخّص معاناة أهالي مخيم الشجاعية شرقي غزة، مع إزاحة الاحتلال الخط الأصفر. https://t.co/0cFf5aFmYD — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 12, 2026

The Gaza-run Health Ministry recorded five deaths over the past 24 hours, including three Palestinians killed in recent attacks and two who succumbed to earlier injuries, alongside 18 wounded. The ministry put the toll since the Oct. 11, 2025, ceasefire at 1,493 killed and 5,299 wounded, with 836 bodies recovered, bringing the overall figures since Oct. 7, 2023, to 74,382 deaths and 175,416 injuries.

Palestinian media also reported the evacuation of five patients and their companions through the Karem Abu Salem/Kerem Shalom crossing.

On Sunday, Gaza’s Government Media Office documented 5,474 alleged Israeli ceasefire violations over the previous year, including the detention of 203 Palestinians, and said that only 74,855 of the 219,000 expected trucks carrying aid, commercial goods, and fuel had entered the Strip, while 14,012 of a projected 36,800 travelers had crossed through Rafah.

Read more: When grief consumes the body: A Gaza mother's long war

West Bank Raids And Olive Harvest Attacks

Israeli forces detained 27 Palestinians, including former prisoners, during overnight operations across the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian media, which said the arrests included nine people in Tulkarm, six in Jenin, five in Al-Khalil, four in Bethlehem, two in Nablus, and one in Al-Eizariya, east of Jerusalem. A Palestinian was moderately wounded during a raid in Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

بوحشية.. قوات الاحتلال تنكل بعدد من الشبان بمنطقة "حمصة" غرب مدينة دورا، جنوب الخليل. https://t.co/1q6JDgRNvW — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 12, 2026

In Asira Al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, troops detained farmers and arrested a young man. A child was also reportedly taken into custody in Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah, while former detainee Muayyad Shobaki was arrested during the olive harvest in Qalqilya’s Al-Hasamis area.

Settlers disrupted harvesting in Yasuf, east of Salfit, allegedly stealing olives and agricultural equipment and forcing farmers off their land. Similar incidents occurred in Deir Istiya, northwest of Salfit, Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah, and Khirbet Aqawawis in Masafer Yatta, south of Al-Khalil.

Palestinian media also reported that settlers in Beit Ur Al-Tahta released livestock among olive trees, damaging farmland, and Israeli forces uprooted dozens of trees in Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, and closed the village entrance.

قوات الاحتلال تعتقل طفلا خلال اقتحام قرية كفر مالك شمال شرق #رام_الله https://t.co/j22PHeOHzs — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 12, 2026

Settlers accompanied by Israeli soldiers also damaged a home and cattle farm in Kafr Malik, while an attack in Birin, near Al-Khalil, targeted residential property and electricity infrastructure.

In Fuqu'a, east of Jenin, residents reported that Israeli forces had given farmers just one day to harvest olives near land allegedly seized by a settler who established a new outpost. Defying the restrictions, a Palestinian woman sang to the trees, “Oh, our olive trees, bearers of our flag.”

عاجل | جرافة لجيش الاحتلال تهدم نصباً تذكارياً للشهداء في وسط قرية أبو فلاح، شمال شرق رام الله. https://t.co/g10EAB3gNW — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 12, 2026

Detention And Demolition Concerns

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office said Israeli authorities extended the detention of journalist Bushra Al-Tawil from Al-Bireh for another four months, the third such extension. It alleged that Al-Tawil was dragged and struck on the head with metal restraints in an unmonitored room at Ohalei Kedar Prison, leaving her with swelling.

The organization also accused Israeli authorities of denying medical care to Palestinian detainees from Gaza at Ganot Prison, including those injured during a crackdown on Oct. 7.

لحظة احتجاز قوات الاحتلال للمزارعين في منطقة الواد الشامي بقرية عصيرة القبلية جنوب #نابلس https://t.co/DNvHDB5DD3 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 12, 2026

In the Negev, Israeli authorities demolished Khalid ibn Al-Walid Mosque in the unrecognized Bedouin village of Al-Dahiya and began razing homes belonging to the Abu Wadi family after a Beersheba court rejected a request to suspend the orders.

Approximately 60 homes sheltering around 300 family members face demolition, Palestinian outlets said, noting that residents have rejected proposals to relocate to Rahat.

At Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, dozens of Israeli settlers entered the compound under police protection and performed religious rituals, including singing and dancing, according to the Islamic Waqf Department. An Israeli soldier reportedly joined them near the Dome of the Rock.

مستوطنون يجرفون أراضي المزارعين في "منطقة الواد" بقرية ياسوف شرق سلفيت https://t.co/dvQP4KvX2i — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 12, 2026

Humanitarian Situation

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation in Israel and the Occupied Territories told Al-Araby TV that Israeli authorities had barred the organization from visiting Palestinian detainees for three years. The official estimated that approximately 33,000 Palestinians remained displaced in the West Bank and warned of worsening conditions in Gaza ahead of winter, citing drinking water shortages and approximately 8,000 bodies still buried beneath rubble.

#متابعة | جرافات الاحتلال تهدم مسجد خالد بن الوليد في قرية الظحية بالنقب جنوب #فلسطين المحتلة، صباح اليوم، ضمن حملة هدم تستهدف نحو 80 منزلاً تؤوي عشرات العائلات الفلسطينية. https://t.co/8F8Wg2NIo2 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 12, 2026

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission documented 2,256 incidents across the West Bank in July, attributing 1,458 to Israeli forces and 798 to settlers. At least 1,183 Palestinians, including 210 children, have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society recorded approximately 26,000 arrests across the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the same period.