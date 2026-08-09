Israeli raids, settler attacks sweep West Bank

Shafaq News- West Bank

Israeli forces and settlers raided several areas of the West Bank overnight and early Sunday, searching homes, damaging property, and sparking confrontations, Palestinian media reported.

Troops operated across Beita, Burqa, Asira Al-Qibliya, Urif, Awarta, Einabus, Beit Furik, Hawara, and Qusra in Nablus, where soldiers tampered with photographs of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and removed a Palestinian flag. Settlers damaged greenhouses in Beit Furik and threw stones at vehicles near the Shilo settlement.

#شاهد | اللحظات الأولى عقب هجوم المستوطنين وإضرامهم النيران في ممتلكات الأهالي بمنطقة "واد الرخيم" بمسافر يطا، جنوب الخليل. pic.twitter.com/ei9C6ApYOC — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 9, 2026

In Al-Khalil (Hebron), Palestinian media said the military closed the entrance to Farsh Al-Hawa and raided Idhna, while property was set ablaze by settlers in Wadi Al-Rakhim in Masafer Yatta. Searches were also reported near Jenin and in Qalqilya, where stun grenades and tear gas were fired, and residents of Jaba confronted settlers attempting to enter the town.

Operations extended to Jericho, Bethlehem, and other parts of Jenin. Near Ramallah, settlers targeted a home in Al-Taybeh and patrolled Abu Falah.

جانب من اقتحام قوات الاحتلال بلدة سنجل، شمال رام الله. pic.twitter.com/9RzGt4q3lq — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 9, 2026

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission recorded 2,256 incidents across the West Bank in July, including 1,458 attributed to the Israeli military. At least 1,168 Palestinians, including 210 children, have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society estimates that more than 21,000 have been detained.