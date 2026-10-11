Shafaq News- Gaza/ Ramallah

Israeli attacks continued across the Gaza Strip on Sunday as Palestinians marked one year since the October 2025 ceasefire, with Gaza’s Government Media Office documenting 5,474 Israeli violations over the past year, leaving 1,488 Palestinians dead and 5,280 wounded.

In a statement, the office accused Israel of repeatedly breaching the October 2025 agreement, including by detaining 203 Palestinians and restricting humanitarian access.

Only 74,855 trucks carrying aid, commercial goods, and fuel entered Gaza out of the 219,000 expected under the agreement, or 34% of the total, according to the office, which said 14,012 travelers crossed through Rafah out of an expected 36,800, or 38%, while another 91 travelers were turned back, and others were detained at crossings.

The office called on international mediators to press Israel to fulfill its commitments and lift restrictions on aid deliveries and civilian movement.

#شاهد | طفولة تنتشل ما تبقّى من براءتها.. طفلة تستعيد لعبتها من تحت الركام. https://t.co/vAmVzl1eMk — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 11, 2026

Casualties And Attacks In Gaza

The Gaza-run Health Ministry recorded seven deaths over the past 24 hours, including six Palestinians killed in recent attacks and one who succumbed to earlier injuries, along with 28 wounded.

Palestinian media said that Israeli gunfire wounded six people across central, western, and southern Khan Younis and two others near tents sheltering displaced families at Al-Shujaiya junction in eastern Gaza City.

Israeli forces also demolished buildings in Gaza City’s Al-Shujaiya and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods, with artillery targeting eastern areas and Rafah, while gunfire was reported near the designated Yellow Line in Al-Tuffah, east of Al-Bureij refugee camp, and around tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, and Rafah.

دمار كبير في مبانٍ سكنية وأضرار لخيام النازحين؛ جراء غارة جوية إسرائيلية استهدفت منزلاً في دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، الليلة الماضية. https://t.co/pU2c2eGyzX — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 11, 2026

Residents fled parts of eastern Al-Shujaiya after the Yellow Line reportedly moved westward to within about 10 meters of Salah Al-Din Street, placing additional homes within the Israeli-controlled area.

The Health Ministry put the overall toll since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, at 74,377 Palestinians killed and 175,398 wounded.

Read more: Waiting to heal: A Gaza family trapped between war and recovery

West Bank Raids And Settler Attacks

Israeli forces raided communities across Al-Khalil, Ramallah, Nablus, Tubas, Jenin, Tulkarm, and Bethlehem, searching homes and arresting residents, Palestinian media said.

During the olive harvest, settlers assaulted Palestinian farmers in Yatma, southeast of Nablus, injuring five people through beatings and pepper spray. In Ein Yabrud, northeast of Ramallah, they allegedly stole harvested olives and agricultural equipment.

Further attacks on homes, farmland, and agricultural structures were reported in Qaryut, Mikhmas, Beita, and Asira Al-Qibliya, while in Al-Khader, southwest of Bethlehem, a Palestinian man was injured in a settler assault. Near Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, settlers reportedly uprooted electricity poles, cutting power to the Al-Marj area.

أهالي قرية #المغير شمال شرق رام الله، يتصدّون لاعتداءات قوات الاحتلال والمستوطنين في السهل الشرقي للبلدة. https://t.co/9XWi3qWbVa — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 11, 2026

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission documented 2,256 incidents across the West Bank in July, attributing 1,458 to Israeli forces and 798 to settlers. According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, at least 1,183 Palestinians, including 210 children, have been killed in the territory since October 2023, while the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society recorded approximately 26,000 arrests across the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the same period.