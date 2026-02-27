Israel kills five Palestinians at Gaza police posts, arrests child in West Bank

Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

An Israeli drone attack targeted two police points in the Gaza Strip on Friday, killing five Palestinians and wounding several others, local media reported.

The Palestinian Resistance Committees described the strikes as “terrorism and serious escalation” and a breach of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, arguing that targeting Palestinian police positions aimed to “spread chaos” and undermine what it called emerging stability in the territory.

Since a ceasefire took effect on October 11, the Gaza Health Ministry has documented 618 deaths and 1,663 injuries, bringing the cumulative toll since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, 2023, to 72,082 deaths and 171,761 injuries.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces arrested a woman during a pre-dawn raid in Tulkarm, detained seven Palestinians, including a child, in separate incursions into several towns, and raided and searched multiple homes in Nablus, according to Palestinian media and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office.

Israeli operations in the West Bank since October 2023 have killed at least 1,117 Palestinians, including more than 200 children, data from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics show. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society estimates that more than 21,000 Palestinians have been detained, many under administrative detention without charge.

