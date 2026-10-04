Shafaq News- West Bank

Israeli forces arrested two Palestinian journalists in separate overnight raids in the northern West Bank on Sunday, according to Palestinian media.

Journalist Sami Al-Shami was taken into custody in Asira Al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, after troops entered the town and searched several homes, also detaining other Palestinians. In Arraba, south of Jenin, Israeli forces arrested journalist Rajaa Maarouf Jabr during a search of her home, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society reported.

Read more: Israel targets journalists during West Bank raids

قوات الاحتلال تعتقل الصحفي سامي الشامي من عصيرة القبلية، والصحفية رجاء جبر من عرابة https://t.co/NM1SHYy69z — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 4, 2026

As of Sept. 28, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said 36 Palestinian journalists were being held in Israeli prisons, including four women.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate had documented 84 incidents involving journalists and media workers in the West Bank in August, among them seven arrests and 30 cases of detention or obstruction. It also registered one gunshot injury, six physical assaults, six death threats or incidents involving weapons, seven cases of confiscated or deleted journalistic material, and 10 involving tear gas.

The report also recorded three settler attacks, four raids on journalists’ homes or media institutions, and three cases involving seized or damaged equipment.

In Gaza, the Government Media Office puts the toll since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, at 262 journalists and media workers killed and more than 433 wounded. It also lists 50 as detained, including 23 still in custody, while three remain missing.

Read more: Israel–Gaza war tops global journalist fatalities in 2025