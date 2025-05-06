Israeli military urges evacuation around Sanaa airport

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Israeli army issued an unprecedented warning urging all individuals near Sanaa International Airport to evacuate immediately, citing an imminent threat to civilian safety.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee warned in a post on X that civilian near the airport must leave urgently, citing imminent threat to civilian safety.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى جميع المتواجدين في منطقة مطار صنعاء الدولي وفق ما يعرض في الخارطة المرفقة.⭕️ندعوكم إلى اخلاء منطقة المطار - مطار صنعاء الدولي - بشكل فوري وتحذير كل من يتواجد بجواركم عن ضرورة اخلاء هذه المنطقة فورًا ⭕️عدم الاخلاء والابتعاد عن المكان يعرضكم للخطر pic.twitter.com/5qXw5x4SBD — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 6, 2025

This warning comes after a series of heavy Israeli airstrikes carried out on Monday against multiple targets inside Yemen, reportedly under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The attacks left four people dead and 39 injured, according to Ansarallah-affiliated Health Ministry.

Earlier, Yemen’s Houthis threatened to impose a “comprehensive air blockade” on Israel and urged airlines to halt flights, after a missile landed near Ben Gurion Airport. Israeli assessments suggest the group used a newly developed “Qassem Basir” missile, believed to be supersonic and capable of evading radar detection.

This is a breaking story…