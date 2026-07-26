Israeli military enters villages in southern Syria

Shafaq News- Daraa

Israeli forces advanced into two villages in the Yarmouk Basin, western Daraa province near the boundary with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights early Sunday, Syria’s Al-Ekhbariya channel reported.

The state-run outlet stated that a force comprising three military vehicles and a bulldozer moved toward Maariya and Al-Aridah, opened a road into the area, and established a checkpoint inside Al-Aridah.

مراسل الإخبارية:📌قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تتوغل فجر اليوم باتجاه قريتي معرية والعارضة في منطقة حوض اليرموك بريف درعا الغربي📌القوة المؤلفة من ثلاث سيارات عسكرية و"تركس" دخلت إلى المنطقة حيث قامت بفتح الطريق ونصبت حاجزاً داخل قرية العارضة#الإخبارية_السورية pic.twitter.com/HtEYsVPXrb — الإخبارية السورية (@AlekhbariahSY) July 26, 2026

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the incident.

Between July 17 and 24, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) documented 17 Israeli ground incursions along the border and the 1974 disengagement zone in southern Syria, as well as six aerial incursions involving fighter jets, helicopters, and reconnaissance aircraft. The monitor also reported two drone strikes and three incidents of machine-gun fire and artillery shelling that wounded a child and a teenager and led to the detention of two young men.

On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to Israeli violations of Syria’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity,” reaffirming that the occupied Golan Heights, captured by Israel in 1967 and effectively annexed in 1981, remain Syrian territory.