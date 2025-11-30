Israeli media read into Iran’s preparations for new war

Shafaq News – Middle East

Iran is rapidly rebuilding its missile and air-defense capabilities and stepping up support for allied groups across the region, Israeli media outlets reported.

According to Ynet, Iran has restarted large-scale solid-fuel missile production, receiving 10–12 shipments from China totaling about 2,000 tons of sodium perchlorate—enough for roughly 500 ballistic missiles—with facilities working around the clock to rebuild launchers and stockpiles lost in the June war.

The Times of Israel also noted that another Israel–Iran war is widely seen as a matter of timing, citing assessments that Iran is working toward the ability to fire up to 2,000 missiles at once and still holds enough enriched uranium for roughly 11 nuclear weapons, while continuing to supply advanced missiles and drones to allied groups across the region.

Israel’s public broadcaster relayed assessments that Tehran is restoring capabilities “heavily damaged” during the 12-day war in June, driven by concern over the prospect of another Israeli operation on Iranian territory.

The coverage cited intensified shipments of advanced weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon, accelerated arming of Yemen’s Ansarallah movement with ballistic missiles and drones, and increased efforts to smuggle weapons into the West Bank for attacks against Israelis. Israeli intelligence has reportedly been tracking unusual shipping and trafficking activity linked to Iran.

Meanwhile, former ambassador Yoram Ettinger argued that Iran is accelerating the restoration of its ballistic, air defense, and nuclear capabilities despite decades of sanctions, highlighting growing Chinese support in rebuilding solid-fuel missile production and air defense systems, alongside long-standing cooperation involving missile technology, training, and guidance components.

On the next round of speculation, Zman Israel argued that Israel may launch another strike before the end of the year to prevent Iran from rebuilding its military strength, describing the June campaign as only a partial success that instead unified Iranians under fire. It warned that in any new clash, “Tehran is expected to respond faster and with heavier missile barrages designed to impose higher costs on Israel and strain its air-defense systems.”

Tensions have remained high since June 13, when Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion,” a surprise campaign of airstrikes on Iranian territory that targeted military and nuclear facilities, including the main uranium enrichment complex at Natanz, and killed senior Revolutionary Guard commanders, nuclear scientists, and officials.

Iran responded with “Truthful Promise 3,” a series of missile attacks on Israeli air bases and military infrastructure, while the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites before a ceasefire was reached following further Iranian retaliation against the Al-Udeid US air base in Qatar.

Iran recorded 1,062 deaths during the 12-day war, including 276 civilians, while Israel reported 28 fatalities and more than 3,000 injuries over the same period.

