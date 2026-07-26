Israeli forces shell southern Syria, drop warning leaflets

Shafaq News- Damascus

The Israeli army shelled farmland in Syria's Quneitra countryside and dropped warning leaflets over a village in western Daraa on Sunday, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The shells landed north of the village of Taranja in Quneitra countryside without causing casualties or material damage. The leaflets, distributed over the village of Al-Aridah in western Daraa, warned residents against "disturbing public order," blocking roads, or obstructing troop movements, saying Israeli forces would continue to use "all means deemed necessary" to defend Israel and its residents.

Earlier today, a force comprising three military vehicles and a bulldozer advanced toward the villages of Maariya and Al-Aridah in the Yarmouk Basin, near the boundary with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, according to Syria's state-run Al-Ekhbariya channel. The force opened a road into the area and established a checkpoint inside Al-Aridah.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the incidents.